Nation Politics 04 Jan 2020 Priyanka: Seven-mont ...
Nation, Politics

Priyanka: Seven-months pregnant woman beaten up in anti-CAA protest

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:02 pm IST
Congress gen sec makes unscheduled visit to meet victims of violence during protests
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
 Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday made an unscheduled visit to this western Uttar Pradesh town to meet the families of those who bore the brunt of the recent violent protests against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Congress general secretary visited the residences of some of those who were injured in the violence during the widespread protests. “I will stand with you in this hour of distress,” she told one of them.

 

Later, she told mediapersons that people were beaten up mercilessly and even children and minors were not spared. A 22-year-old woman, who was seven-month pregnant, was also beaten up, she claimed.

Priyanka said she has highlighted each and every “police excess” in her lengthy memorandum to Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel during her previous visit to the state.

She had visited Lucknow last week and met the relatives of those injured or killed during the violent protests against the new law.

Earlier, she had gone to Bijnore and met the families of those killed in the violent clashes there. But she was not allowed to visit Meerut.

Officials maintain that 19 people were killed in the state during violent clashes

...
Tags: priyanka gandhi, anti-caa, muzafarnagar


Latest From Nation

Before midnight on New Year's Eve, a call to action was sent on a private WhatsApp group - within the hour, dozens gathered in the centre of the Hyderabad, many holding banners to protest against the controversial Citizenship Act. (Photo: social media)

Be water: What anti-CAA protesters learnt from Hong Kong students

The incident took place on the night of Friday when the students of Kadiri town government boys high school were on an excursion to Karnataka. There were 45 people on the bus. (Photo: ANI)

1 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh

Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed by the parliament, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the government's next move would be regarding the deportation of Rohingya refugees as they will not be able to secure citizenship under the new law. (Photo: File)

‘Next move on Rohingya, they don't belong to 6 minorities’: Union Minister

A Special CBI court here has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to appear before it on January 10 in connection with alleged 'quid pro quo' investments into his firms. (Photo: File)

CBI court directs AP CM Jagan Reddy to appear before it on Jan 10



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Constitution draft prepared by a Brahmin’: Gujarat speaker

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday claimed that Dr B R Ambedkar had given credit for preparation of the draft of the Constitution to B N Rau, who was a Brahmin. (Photo: Twitter)

Lashkar terrorist arrested from hospital in J&K's Srinagar: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, the police said. (Photo: File)

Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire

The Samajwadi Party on Friday promised pension for anti-CAA protesters if voted to power, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP which said it was in the “DNA of that party to honour rioters and anti-social elements”. (Photo: Twitter)

Savarkar's grandson admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was hospitalised late on Friday night after he complained of high blood pressure, sources said on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

T Harish Rao: Congress, BJP wiped out

T Harish Rao.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham