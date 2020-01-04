Nation Politics 04 Jan 2020 ‘Next move on ...
Nation, Politics

‘Next move on Rohingya, they don't belong to 6 minorities’: Union Minister

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Singh wondered whether there was a design or political motive behind the Rohingyas settling down in Jammu.
Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed by the parliament, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the government's next move would be regarding the deportation of Rohingya refugees as they will not be able to secure citizenship under the new law. (Photo: File)
 Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed by the parliament, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the government's next move would be regarding the deportation of Rohingya refugees as they will not be able to secure citizenship under the new law. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Asserting that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed by the parliament, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the government's next move would be regarding the deportation of Rohingya refugees as they will not be able to secure citizenship under the new law.

He demanded a probe into how the Rohingyas reached and settled down in the northern-most belt of Jammu after passing through several states from Bengal.

 

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir the day it was passed (by Parliament). There are no ''ifs'' and ''buts'', by implementation (of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jammu and Kashmir), what would happen here is that the next move would be in relation to (the deportation) of Rohingyas," Singh said.

The minister, who was addressing the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir government at a three-day training programme on the general fund rules, pointed out that Jammu had a sizeable population of Rohingyas.

"What will be the plan of their (Rohingyas') deportation, the Centre is concerned about it. Lists would be prepared. Wherever needed, biometric identity cards will be given, because the Citizenship (Amendment) Act does not give a leverage to Rohingyas," Singh said.

"They do not belong to the six (religious) minorities (who will be given citizenship under the new law). They do not belong to any of the three (neighbouring) countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan)," he said, adding that the Rohingyas came to the country from Myanmar and hence, they would have to go back.

More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to government data.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has triggered protests across the country after it was passed by Parliament on December 11.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other social organisations have demanded repatriation of the Rohingyas in the past as well.

Singh demanded a probe into the circumstances that led the Rohingyas to travel such a long distance through several states from Bengal to the northern-most area of Jammu and settle here.

"It is for researchers and analysts to know how they came so far from Bengal, travelling through several states. Who paid for their tickets (to Jammu from Bengal)," he said.

Singh wondered whether there was a design or political motive behind the Rohingyas settling down in Jammu.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: caa, indian government, narendra modi, rohingya
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Latest From Nation

Before midnight on New Year's Eve, a call to action was sent on a private WhatsApp group - within the hour, dozens gathered in the centre of the Hyderabad, many holding banners to protest against the controversial Citizenship Act. (Photo: social media)

Be water: What anti-CAA protesters learnt from Hong Kong students

The incident took place on the night of Friday when the students of Kadiri town government boys high school were on an excursion to Karnataka. There were 45 people on the bus. (Photo: ANI)

1 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh

A Special CBI court here has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to appear before it on January 10 in connection with alleged 'quid pro quo' investments into his firms. (Photo: File)

CBI court directs AP CM Jagan Reddy to appear before it on Jan 10

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Priyanka: Seven-months pregnant woman beaten up in anti-CAA protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

To skirt police restrictions, some Indian protesters take page from Hong Kong

Before midnight on New Year's Eve, a call to action was sent on a private WhatsApp group - within the hour, dozens gathered in the centre of the Hyderabad, many holding banners to protest against the controversial Citizenship Act. (Photo: social media)

CBI court directs AP CM Jagan Reddy to appear before it on Jan 10

A Special CBI court here has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to appear before it on January 10 in connection with alleged 'quid pro quo' investments into his firms. (Photo: File)

‘Constitution draft prepared by a Brahmin’: Gujarat speaker

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday claimed that Dr B R Ambedkar had given credit for preparation of the draft of the Constitution to B N Rau, who was a Brahmin. (Photo: Twitter)

Lashkar terrorist arrested from hospital in J&K's Srinagar: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, the police said. (Photo: File)

Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire

The Samajwadi Party on Friday promised pension for anti-CAA protesters if voted to power, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP which said it was in the “DNA of that party to honour rioters and anti-social elements”. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham