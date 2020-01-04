Nation Politics 04 Jan 2020 Lashkar terrorist ar ...
Lashkar terrorist arrested from hospital in J&K's Srinagar: Police

He belonged to the LeT outfit, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, the police said. (Photo: File)
Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, the police said.

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

 

