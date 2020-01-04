Nation Politics 04 Jan 2020 BJP MP hits out at O ...
Nation, Politics

BJP MP hits out at Owaisi: I’ll tear your beard and stick it on Telangana CM

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 7:24 pm IST
Trigger for this imagination? MIM chief’s remark that he would tear the BJP apart
 MIM boss Owaisi with his beard intact.

Hyderabad:  Telangana BJP MP D Arvind has hit out at MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over the latter’s vow to tear the BJP apart, saying he would shave off the latter’s beard and hang him upside down from a crane.

In a veiled attack on the ruling TRS, which maintains friendly ties with the MIM, the Nizamabad MP said he would stick Owaisi's beard to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

 

A week after Owaisi addressed a meeting in Nizamabad against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Arvind took exception to the former's remarks that he would tear up the BJP.

He told the MIM's leader that his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi was stabbed and "torn by your person... in your area" nine years ago in the Old City of Hyderabad and "you talk about (tearing) BJP?"

The BJP MP then went on to say that he would hang Owaisi upside down in the same ground where he made the remarks against the BJP and shave his beard.

“In the same ground, I will get a crane, hang upside down and shave off your beard. I will not throw that beard away. I will give promotion to that beard and stick that to the Chief Minister. People will come to know that he (Rao) is a mullah,” Arvind said.

Owaisi should concentrate on development of Hyderabad being its MP, he said, adding several areas in the old city were 'stinking'.

Arvind, who defeated Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in the Lok Sabha election, alleged the chief minister has become a mullah.

“His (Rao’s) son is an atheist. Will they have any concern for dharma? They are talking about secularism?” he asked.

Claiming that CAA was against the Constitution, Owaisi, in his Nizamabad speech, had recalled he had torn a copy of the bill in Parliament. “BJP members asked how could I tear the bill. I said my work is to tear black laws and tear you also,” he had said.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, aimim, bjp-mim, bjp mp d aravind


