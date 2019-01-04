search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Udupi: JD(S) to field Jayaprakash Hegde?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A. PANIYADI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 1:48 am IST
If Hegde is fielded as a consensus candidate by the JD(S) and Congress he could win the election.
Former minister and ex-MP Jayaprakash Hegde with senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes in a file photo
 Former minister and ex-MP Jayaprakash Hegde with senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes in a file photo

Udupi: Should JD(S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda have his way on seat sharing with his coalition partner, the Congress, the party's coastal leaders are hoping it will be able to contest the Lok Sabha poll from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

Although the coastal region is a stronghold of the BJP and Congress, JD(S) leaders here are eyeing the segment as it covers a big section of Chikkamagaluru district, where the party has a strong base.

 

"We have a good presence in the region. If the Congress supports our candidate, it will be easy for us to win from the constituency," JD(S) leader, M B Sadashiva told the Deccan Chronicle.

Many in the party believe former minister, Jayaprakash Hegde could be the right choice and should be persuaded to return to the party to contest from the constituency as he created history by grabbing it from the BJP in the 2012 byelection, albeit as a Congress candidate, having quit the JD(S) to join it at the time. 

Although he is currently with the BJP, having quit the Congress after his  defeat from the constituency in the 2014 LS poll, JD(S) leaders are hoping the opposition he is encountering in the saffron party will persuade him to return to it. 

"If Hegde is fielded as a consensus candidate by the JD(S) and Congress  he could win the election. Efforts are on to contact and persuade him," said party sources.

But Congress leaders don't seem to share the JD(S)'s views. "The JD(S) may have a base in Chikkamagalur district, but has hardly any presence in Udupi. And if it chooses to field Jayaprakash Hegde, Congress leaders are unlikely to  work for him," said a senior Congress leader.

...
Tags: jayaprakash hegde, h d deve gowda
Location: India, Karnataka, Udupi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Vivo NEX price gets slashed in India

At 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, it’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is reasonably large with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9.
 

After controversy, Sony opts to black out Kerry O'Keeffe's commentary in Sydney Test

During the first Test, The former spinner was quoted as saying that Agarwal's maiden first-class triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". (Photo: Twitter/AFP)
 

Australia vs India, 4th Test Day 1: Rock-like Pujara scores 3rd century of series

Irrepressible Cheteshwar Pujara stroked his third century of the summer Thursday to steer India into a commanding position on Day one of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

Samsung introduces its first auto-branded Exynos processor that offers eight powerful A76 cores, premium audio features and built-in safety measures enabling ASIL-B requirements.
 

Scarlett Johansson says fighting deepfake porn is fruitless, lost cause

Johansson is one of the highest profile personalities to be a victim of this.(For representational purposes)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

J&K Guv should ask security forces not to harass militants' families: Mehbooba

‘The fight against militancy should not involve the families of the militants and general public. They (families of militants) should not be harassed,’ PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Paswan opposes ordinance on Ram temple, says SC judgement should be final

‘Whatever judgement the Supreme Court gives on the Ram temple issue should be accepted by everyone, be it Hindu, Muslim or any other community,’ LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan said. (Photo: File)

PM's suggestion on Ram temple matter of 'utmost concern': Kerala CM

‘At this point, the Prime Minister's statement causes utmost concern to the secular minds of the country,’ said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: ANI | File)

‘Those who don’t obey orders will be kicked out’: Madhya Pradesh minister

Mahendra Singh Sisodia took oath as labour minister on December 25 in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's cabinet. (Photo: ANI)

‘With 16 LS seats, KCR will bend Delhi's neck’: KT Rama Rao’s 2019 threat

KT Rama Rao quoted late Telangana ideologue K Jayashankar as having said that the state should get its due not by begging but by dictating. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham