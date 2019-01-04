search on deccanchronicle.com
Lok Sabha polls: Congres wants JD(S) as ally

Published Jan 4, 2019
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 1:50 am IST
KPCC chief Gundurao sends out unity message after reports that ‘unhappy’ JD(S) wants to fight all 28 seats.
JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, state president A.H. Vishwanath and other leaders at a party workers meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday
Bengaluru: Expressing confidence that the coalition government in Karnataka would survive its full five year term, Congress state chief Dinesh Gundurao Thursday accused some JD(S) leaders of making statements without understanding the situation on the ground. 

The Congress was following the "coalition dharma", he said, adding that the party wants to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together with the JD(S). 

 

"Hundred per cent it (the government) will survive, there are no issues," Rao told reporters in response to a question about the government surviving for five years. 

On contesting with JD(S) for Lok Sabha polls, he said, "certain things" would have to be discussed at the top leadership level. "I do not see why there will be a problem. Some of the JD(S) leaders also, I think, have been speaking without really understanding what really is happening," he said.

JD(S) workers and leaders have been openly expressing their unhappiness against the Congress on a host of issues,including appointment of heads to boards and corporations that are yet to be finalised. Recently, JD(S) minister H.D. Revanna had said his brother and chief minister H D Kumaraswamy would "tolerate things as long as he can." Conceding that there are certain "minor issues" within the coalition, Rao said the Congress' decision is to follow coalition dharma and fight elections together. "We don't have any thought about functioning unilaterally, we have not done it also. Some people without knowing things are speaking. 

Our decisions and conduct is in favour of our intention that is- this government has to be stable and complete five years," he added. JD(S) workers and local leaders recently asked their leadership to contest all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, unhappy over the Congress' "big brother attitude." 

Clarifying that the Congress has not taken any decision unilaterally, Rao said discussions were yet to take place on appointments of heads for two boards only, which were not allotted to anybody. According to congress sources, the party has forwarded its list of 19 legislators to head boards and corporations to the Chief Minister. 

