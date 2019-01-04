search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrasekhar Rao diktat has MLAs worried; KTR petitioned

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 4, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Recently, Mr Rao said that it would not be possible to give representation to all the districts in the Cabinet since only 18 members were permitted.
Hyderabad: The MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti are worried about Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that nominated posts this time
will not be given to either MLAs or defeated candidates.

Mr Rao in a press conference after Assembly election results were declared on December 11, 2018, had announced that the defeated candidates would not be accommodated in his cabinet and nominated posts also would not be given to MLAs but would go to party workers and leaders who have been working sincerely for the party for the past several years.

 

The MLAs who are aspiring for a berth in the Cabinet are said to be urging party working president K.T. Rama Rao to convince the party chief to give nominated posts to MLAs if they don’t get a berth in the cabinet. The Telangana Cabinet will have 18 ministers including the Chief Minister.

Recently, Mr Rao said that it would not be possible to give representation to all the districts in the Cabinet since only 18 members were permitted. He indicated that the MLAs from districts that are not represented in the Cabinet would be given posts like party whips and Parliament secretaries.

According to sources in the party, the Chief Minister is likely to appoint 10 to 12 Parliament secretaries. With the appointment of these many Parliament secretaries, and the 18 ministers, and a chief whip and whip, and the speaker and deputy speaker, all the districts will be represented in the government.

Keeping in view the pressure from party leaders for a Cabinet post and for the nominated posts, Mr Rama Rao made it clear that leaders will be rewarded based on their performance.

