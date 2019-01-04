search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP cheated own candidates by siding with KCR: Dasoju Sravan

Published Jan 4, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Mr Sravan also slammed the centre over Rafale deal.
Dasoju Sravan
 Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should consider the fate of the BJP in Telangana state Assembly elections before talking about the failure of Prajakutami.

He said, “Mr Modi should realise that the BJP has been almost wiped out in the Assembly elections. Mr Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have cheated the candidates of their own party by entering into a secret deal with the TRS. The BJP candidates lost their deposit in 105 seats.”

 

Mr Sravan also slammed the centre over Rafale deal. “The Congress has released an audio clip of Goa health minister Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane wherein he claimed that former defence minister and current Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had all files pertaining to Rafale in his bedroom. Instead of facing a probe, the PM is trying to hush up a defence scam of over `40,000 crore.”

...
