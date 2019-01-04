search on deccanchronicle.com
A H Vishwanath to stay JD(S) chief

Bengaluru: While admitting that he had asked to be relieved as JD(S) state president owing to his failing health,  Mr A H Vishwanath, explained on Thursday that he had changed his mind at the request of party supremo, H D Deve Gowda.

Addressing the party workers' meeting here, he said he could deny anyone else, but not Mr  Gowda. "Due to my failing health, I found it difficult to function as party president. It was hard to travel across the state and also concentrate on my constituency. So I went to Mr Gowda and requested him to relieve me of the  post. But he said he could not have anyone else as president.  I cannot refuse the responsibility given to me,'' he added.

 

Calling Mr Vishwanath a hard working and experienced person, Mr Gowda observed that he had been struggling to work over the last seven months due to his poor health. "When I realised this, I also became active. The party needs his services,'' he stressed.

Meanwhile, responding to the BJP's criticism of his foreign jaunt on  New Year's eve,  Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy quipped that  he was trying to make it easier for it  topple his government by his absence.

...
