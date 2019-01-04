A H Vishwanath to stay JD(S) chief

"Mr Umesh Kathi had said the government would fall by January 6. I went out of the country to make the BJP's efforts easier,'' he remarked with sarcasm.

Bengaluru: While admitting that he had asked to be relieved as JD(S) state president owing to his failing health, Mr A H Vishwanath, explained on Thursday that he had changed his mind at the request of party supremo, H D Deve Gowda.

Addressing the party workers' meeting here, he said he could deny anyone else, but not Mr Gowda. "Due to my failing health, I found it difficult to function as party president. It was hard to travel across the state and also concentrate on my constituency. So I went to Mr Gowda and requested him to relieve me of the post. But he said he could not have anyone else as president. I cannot refuse the responsibility given to me,'' he added.

Calling Mr Vishwanath a hard working and experienced person, Mr Gowda observed that he had been struggling to work over the last seven months due to his poor health. "When I realised this, I also became active. The party needs his services,'' he stressed.

On his recommendation, five teams would be formed to coordinate the work for the Lok Sabha election, he revealed.

Meanwhile, responding to the BJP's criticism of his foreign jaunt on New Year's eve, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy quipped that he was trying to make it easier for it topple his government by his absence.

"Mr Umesh Kathi had said the government would fall by January 6. I went out of the country to make the BJP's efforts easier,'' he remarked with sarcasm.