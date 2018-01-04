More than 10,000 Telangana govt staff plan rally for CPS abolition

Employees covered under CPS had been on a warpath since last year. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: More than 10,000 state government employees would hold a protest rally ‘Ayutha Dharma Deeksha’ in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s home constituency Gajwel on January 7 to press their demand for abolition of contributory pension scheme.

Employees claimed that since the introduction of CPS in 2004, retired employees and families of deceased staff had been in penury without any social security cover. This was violation of Article 41 of the Constitution, they said.

They were demanding that the old pension scheme (OPS) be restored for the 1.26 lakh employees who joined in service after September 1, 2004.

Employees covered under CPS had been on a warpath since last year. Thousands of them went on leave en masse on September 1 and lost a day’s salary after government imposed the ‘no work, no pay’ rule.

Employees said that abolition of CPS could be done as per the volition of the state government.