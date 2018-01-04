search on deccanchronicle.com
ED attaches assets worth Rs 117.74 crore in Jagan Mohan Reddy PMLA case

Published Jan 4, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 1:39 am IST
The Enforcement Directorate began investigating Mr Jaganmohan Reddy and his associates based on a FIR filed by the CBI.
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy
 YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 117.74 crore in connection with a money-laundering case it is investigating against YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and others. 

The ED said it has attached “movable and immovable assets worth Rs 117.74 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of companies of I Syam Prasad Reddy, Indu Projects, Embassy Property Developments and Vasantha Projects in the Indu-APHB case related to Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.” 

 

The central investigation agency’s zonal office in Hyderabad issued a provisional order (PO) for attachment of these properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Assets worth Rs 148 crore were attached


More From Politics

Uttam Kumar Reddy says TRS leaders to join up

Mr Reddy said Mr Gandhi would likely address a public meeting in erstwhile Warangal district in January-end or February.

Ex-MIM man dodges cop ban, takes out rally

Supporters of former MIM corporator Khaja Bilal Ahmed take out a bike rally to Gandhi Bhavan, on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Jaipal-inspired defection into Congress miffs D K Aruna

Mr Kunthia pacified the seniors by saying that a procedure would be implemented to take all the seniors along. (Photo: DC)

Pieces may fall in Andhra Pradesh jigsaw in 2018

 If politics is all about uncertainties with the ifs and buts and results in making strange bedfellows, Andhra Pradesh might see all that in 2018.

K Chandrasekhar Rao may advance Panchayat Raj polls

with over 60 per cent of the voters are in rural areas, the TRS plans to amend the Panchayat Raj Act to delegate more powers and funds to panchayat raj institutions.
