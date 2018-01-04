Centre tables OBC Bill in Lok Sabha amid slugfest

Tabling the Bill, social justice and empowerment minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said it seeks to reject the amendments inserted in the original Bill by the Rajya Sabha. (File photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Taking a stand against amendments proposed by the Rajya Sabha to the all-important OBC Bill, the government tabled the Bill in the Lok Sabha amid acrimonious exchanges on Wednesday saying that it underscored the government’s commitment to empower backward classes.

The Rajya Sabha had proposed the amendments in the last session to the Bill which proposes constitutional status for the OBC Commission.

Tabling the Bill, social justice and empowerment minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said it seeks to reject the amendments inserted in the original Bill by the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill also says that the proposed National Commission for BCs will give its report concerning a state to the state government and not to the Governor as said in the original Bill. However, the discussion on the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, had an abrupt end due to exchanges between Union minister Giriraj Singh and Trinamul member Kalyan Banerjee, leading Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House till Thursday.

While Mr Singh raised objections to Mr Banerjee’s accusation that the BJP was not taking the views of other parties on the matter, another BJP member accused Banerjee of giving wrong information.