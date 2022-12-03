  
YSRC working for success of ‘Rayalaseema garjana’ in Kurnool tomorrow

Published Dec 3, 2022, 11:22 pm IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: The state government, which aims to take up its decentralised development policy to the masses, started regional meetings to gather public support. After the grand success of ‘Visakha garjana’ YSRC is making efforts for a repeat with ‘chalo Kurnool-Rayalaseema garjana’ in Kurnool on Monday demanding a judicial capital at Kurnool.

Ministers and ruling party MLAs and MPs are trying to mobilise lakhs of people for the event.

YSRC leaders, on the instructions of party head and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy started the regional mass meetings and successfully organized garjanas at Visakhapatnam (October 15) and Rayalaseema at Tirupati (October 29).

In the third week of November, Telugu Desam mobilized party cadre in large numbers for a successful Badude Badudu meeting of N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kurnool amidst protest from YSRC cadres, lawyers and other organisations against Amaravati as the capital city. Naidu retaliated with harsh comments, which drew the ire of YSRC leaders.

After TD leaders, including Naidu, started claiming huge support to their ‘solo capital Amaravati’ campaign in Rayalaseema, YSRC came up with a counter Rayalaseema garjana at Kurnool. 

The non-political JAC (NPJAC) conducted meetings with political organisations and associations. Barring TD, all political parties supported establishment of the High Court in Kurnool. The NPJAC with the support of YSRC is conducting Rayalseema garjana on December 5. Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, SB Amzath Basha, R.K. Roja and Adimulapu Suresh are engaged in overseeing arrangements for the garjana in Kurnool’s STBC College ground.

Finance minister Rajendranath said that all political parties and organisations were invited to join the event for the rights and development of Rayalaseema people. He stated that they will show the aspirations of Rayalaseema people seeking a High Court as per the Sri Bagh pact.

- First garjana of regional meetings with the involvement of NPJAC in support of decentralised development under three capitals policy was held at Visakhapatnam on October 15, which was a huge success.

- YSRC-NPJAC conducted a garjana at Tirupati on October 29 in the name of Rayalaseema Garjana, which also was a great success.

- The third regional meeting will be held at Kurnool on Monday echoing voices of Rayalaseema people for a High Court.

- TD leaders, including N Chandrababu Naidu started claiming huge support for their ‘solo capital Amaravati’ event in Rayalaseema region.

