No politics in industrial policy, says AP minister after Amara Raja picks TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 3, 2022, 11:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 11:27 pm IST
Industries Minister, Gudivada Amarnath.
 Industries Minister, Gudivada Amarnath.

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday underlined that state government is not looking at industrial investments from a political angle.

His refrain came following reports in sections of media that investments are going away to other states. They cited the case of Amara Raja Batteries starting its new venture in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, the minister said the management of Amara Raja Group never told the government that it is leaving the state. Though the group belongs to a TD MP, other units belonging to the group are still operating in the state.

“If we are harassing business houses along political grounds, how is (TD chief N.) Chandrababu Naidu running his Heritage in AP,” Amarnath asked.

Justifying the state’s action against Amara Raja Batteries for violating environment norms, he asserted it is not true that ₹1.73 lakh crore worth investments, including ₹50,000 crore from Amaravati, have moved out of Andhra Pradesh.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has never involved politics in industrial investment. His aim is to set up industries in AP for increasing revenue and securing jobs for unemployed youth in the state,” the minister emphasised.

He accused Chandrabbu Naidu of egging on his party leaders to make adverse comments against the state government’s policies, while running his own business smoothly.

In this regard, Amarnath pointed out that former finance minister and key TD leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has objected to setting up of a bulk drug park while stating that industries are going away from AP.

“However, TD leaders owning business might be going away to other states, sensing that the party will never come back to power,” he remarked.

On the occasion, the minister announced that an Investment Summit will be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and March 4 next year to which top industrialists from across the country will be invited.

Tags: amara raja group, tdp ysrc fight
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


