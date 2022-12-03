KCR, Kejriwal involved in liquor mafia: BJP

BJP Telangana incharge Tarun Chugh said, "KCR family's involvement in the scam is the reason why he, and his daughter Kavitha, repeatedly visit Delhi. They are involved in this along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This is a big scandal. However, no one is bigger than the law."(File photo: DC)

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana incharge Tarun Chugh said the “liquor mafia from the south” had emerged as a serious challenge to the country.

Commenting on the CBI notice to Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case, Chugh said, "The corrupt activities of the KCR family have gone beyond the state and penetrated Delhi and Punjab."

He said, "KCR family's involvement in the scam is the reason why he, and his daughter Kavitha, repeatedly visit Delhi. They are involved in this along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This is a big scandal. However, no one is bigger than the law."