Hindus should adopt Muslim formula, get their children married early: AIUDF chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 3, 2022, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2022, 7:36 pm IST
 AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal (Image: PTI)

Guwahati: In what has stoked a major controversy, veteran Muslim leader and president of the All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) Badruddin Ajmal said that Hindus should adopt the "Muslim formula" and get their children married at a young age.

In response to a question about the rise of Muslim population, the AIUD chief told reporters, “Hindus don't marry at the right age, they keep 2-3 affairs, but they don't marry. They marry at the age of 40, that too under family pressure, tell me - how will they reproduce?” (Hindu sahi umar mein shaadi nahi karta, 40 saal tak 2-3 illegal biwiyan rakhta hai, fir shayad family ke pressure mein shaadi kar le, batao, bacche kahan se hongi.)

Pointing out that in our community, girls are married as soon as they turn 18 and boys get married as soon as they turn 22 he said, “Hindus should also adopt Muslim's formula of marrying off their daughters at the age of 18,---"banjar zameer pe kheti nahi hoti, fertile zameen pe hoti hai”.

Mr Ajmal also responded to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks on "Love Jihad" in reference to the Shraddha Walker murder case.

“Assam chief minister is one of the top leaders of the country today. He is seen as number two in BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi or union home minister Amit Shah. So, who is stopping him, you also go for four to five 'Love Jihad' and take away our Muslim girls. We will welcome it and won't even fight. It will also be seen how much power you have,” said Mr Ajmal in an oblique remark.

Sarma had recently said that there was an element of "Love Jihad" - the right-wing conspiracy theory that Muslim men woo Hindu women and force them to convert - in the Shraddha Walkar case.

Referring the 'Love Jihad', the chief minister had stated that India needed a powerful Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, or else an "Aaftab will be born in every city". Aaftab Ameen Poonawala has been arrested on charges of murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces before disposing them off .

Apart from various Hindu organisations, Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita also issued a stern warning to Mr Ajmal over his remarks. “By saying such things, you are making allegations about your mother and sister. I condemn it and warn you not to do it otherwise go to Bangladesh and do it. Hindus won't accept it. Don't stoop so low for politics and sell your mother and sister, don't trample upon their dignity,” said Mr Kalita.

“You're a Muslim and we're Hindus. Do we've to learn from you? It's the country of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. There's no place for Bangladeshis here. We don't have to learn from Muslims,” Assam BJP MLA said.

