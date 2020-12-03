TD MLAs suspended from assembly for 3rd consecutive day

VIJAYAWADA: Suspension of Telugu Desam MLAs from the AP Legislative Assembly continued on the third consecutive day on Wednesday with nine of the party’s legislators sent out for disrupting the House on the day.

Following this, all the remaining TD MLAs, including Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu walked out from the assembly protesting against continuous suspensions of the Telugu Desam legislators.

Naidu and his party legislators expressed dissent over AP Electricity Duty (Amendment) Bill 2020 and AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) (Amendment) Bill 2020. TD legislators led by TDLP deputy leader K. Atchannaidu went to the podium and staged a protest. The Speaker repeatedly asked them to go back, but the TD members staged a walk out protesting against the assigned lands and electricity bills.

Later they came back to the House for the short discussion of Polavaram project. Chandrababu Naidu claimed credit for Polavaram and accused YSRC of trying to shun the project due to their inefficiency.

At this, YSRC ministers Anil Kumar Yadav and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and ruling party MLAs counter attacked Naidu. This led to TD MLAs walking into the podium and launching protests despite warnings by the Speaker.

When Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy commenced his speech to conclude the discussion on Polavaram, TD legislators started shouting continuously in an attempt to drown the speech by the CM.

Speaker Thammineni Sitaram several times appealed and warned opposition legislators but in vain. CM Jagan too joined the issue pointing out that every day, the opposition TDP has been creating hurdles in letting the government’s voice reach people. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the opposition can go out if they are not interested in listening to the government and suggested that the TD MLAs be suspended if they continued their ruckus.

As the disturbance by Telugu Desam legislators continued, minister for legislative affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy moved a motion seeking suspension of K. Atchannaidu, Nimmala Rama Naidu, G. Ravikumar, Dola Balaveeranjaneyulu, Jogeswara Rao, Ramakrishna Babu, B. Ashok, Y. Sambasiva Rao and Anagani Satyaprasad for one day, following which the nine TD MLAs were suspended for the day. Over this, all the remaining TD legislators walked out from the assembly.