Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

Hyderabad: Underscoring the BJP’s intent to emerge as a serious player in Telangana state politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up his party’s TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for an update on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election.

The Prime Minister also enquired about the attack on Bandi’s convoy a day ahead of elections in the city. He also appreciated the work of Bandi and other senior party leaders and asked them to fight for people in an aggressive manner.

Bandi informed Modi that several party leaders were injured in attacks by TRS leaders during the election process. He said the party was taking care of victims and that he is personally visiting and enquiring about their health condition.

Modi was also appreciative of the hard work done by cadre to position the party in a better position in TS. He also thanked every worker and every leader who worked hard for the GHMC election.

Bandi told the Prime Minister that the party is increasing its strength day by day in TS and the people are welcoming the party’s performance under the leadership of Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Bandi said the Prime Minister’s call has significantly boosted the morale of the party cadre and said the BJP’s TS unit will continue its aggressive work to strengthen the party in the state.

Bandi said Modi was particular in thanking youth leaders for their aggressive campaign for the party in the state.