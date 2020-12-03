The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 03 Dec 2020 Modi calls up Bandi, ...
Nation, Politics

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 3, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Bandi said the Prime Minister’s call has significantly boosted the morale of the party cadre
TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)
 TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Underscoring the BJP’s intent to emerge as a serious player in Telangana state politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up his party’s TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for an update on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election.

The Prime Minister also enquired about the attack on Bandi’s convoy a day ahead of elections in the city. He also appreciated the work of Bandi and other senior party leaders and asked them to fight for people in an aggressive manner.

 

Bandi informed Modi that several party leaders were injured in attacks by TRS leaders during the election process. He said the party was taking care of victims and that he is personally visiting and enquiring about their health condition.

Modi was also appreciative of the hard work done by cadre to position the party in a better position in TS. He also thanked every worker and every leader who worked hard for the GHMC election.

Bandi told the Prime Minister that the party is increasing its strength day by day in TS and the people are welcoming the party’s performance under the leadership of Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Bandi said the Prime Minister’s call has significantly boosted the morale of the party cadre and said the BJP’s TS unit will continue its aggressive work to strengthen the party in the state.

Bandi said Modi was particular in thanking youth leaders for their aggressive campaign for the party in the state.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, telangana bjp, pm modi


Latest From Nation

Police deployed at a counting center at LB stadium.(DC Image: SSR)

GHMC polls: KCR calls cadre to be alert during counting of votes

Under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which deals with different categories of offences, a marriage will be declared

UP Police makes first arrest under new anti-conversion law

Farmers who came from Punjab and Haryana to protest against the new Farmers Law reached at Burari ground raising slogans to withdraw the anti-farmers law, in New Delhi. (DC Image:D. Kamraj)

Farmers threaten nationwide protest

Polavaram project spillway works go at a brisk pace at Polavaram in West Godavari. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

CM rules out reduction of Polavaram dam height



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.

KCR expected to silence Opposition voices today

Chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. (DC Image)

Bookies give hairline edge to TRS over BJP in photo-finish

Polling staff collect GHMC election material from Wesley College premises to their respective polling stations. (DC Image:SSR)

BJP will form next government in Telangana: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah greets the BJP party workers and public during his visit to the Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar on Sunday. (DC Image: P.Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham