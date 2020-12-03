GHMC polls: KCR calls cadre to be alert during counting of votes

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday exuded confidence about his party coming to power in the GHMC Council and cautioned party’s GHMC election in-charges to be alert during the counting of votes on December 4.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s division in-charges after taking stock of trends during the polling, Rao said that he has received inputs from various sources, which show that the TRS is emerging as the single largest party, with more than 80 seats.

Quoting the Chief Minister, sources said, “There will not be any surprise if the party crosses 100 seats, as the inputs indicate that the peace-loving people of Hyderabad chose the decisive forces against the divisive forces in the civic body polls”.

The party’s divisions in-charge informed the Chief Minister that voters rallied towards the ruling party in a majority of wards.

They also told the Chief Minister that it appeared that voters don’t believe the promises of the BJP. If the voters were impressed with the hype created by the BJP, they claim people would have come to polling centres.

Sources said the Chief Minister asked the party leaders to be cautious during the counting of votes on Thursday as opposition parties may create trouble during the counting as the trend visibly favours the TRS.

Cautioning the party leaders about the possibility of opposition parties trying to invalidate the votes cast in favour of the ruling party, Rao asked the party leaders to alert the counting agents and candidates to watch each ballot carefully.