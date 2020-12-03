Blaming TRS for low turnout unfair: Kavitha

Kavitha retorted that instead of questioning about development of Telangana, the BJP president should have focussed on getting funds for the same from the central government. (DC Image: Deepak Deshpande)

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha feels it is unfair on part of opposition parties to blame Telangana Rashtra Samithi for low turnout of voters in GHMC polls.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after performing pujas at Patabazar Shivalayam, along with civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar in Karimnagar, she expressed confidence that ruling TRS would win 100 seats in the corporation elections.

The MLC slammed BJP state president and local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for not sanctioning a single rupee for development of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

She pointed out that it was minister Kamalakar who played a key role in development of Karimnagar by getting Rs. 1,000 crore sanctioned for it.

Kavitha retorted that instead of questioning about development of Telangana, the BJP president should have focussed on getting funds for the same from the central government.