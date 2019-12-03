Nation Politics 03 Dec 2019 'Pay Attention& ...
'Pay Attention': LS speaker to Union Minister Raosaheb Danve sitting in last row

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2019, 7:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 7:59 pm IST
Earlier, Speaker ruled that those members who give names for supplementaries and remain absent wouldn't be given chance to ask questions.
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today rebuked Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve for not paying attention to proceedings of the House. The Speaker's disapproval of the conduct of the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs came during the Question Hour.

When Shiv Sena member Hemant Tukaram Godse asked a supplementary question, Danve asked the MP to repeat the question. At this, the Speaker told the minister "Honourable Minister, pay attention to questions, listen carefully".

 

At this, Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha Arvind Sawant went to Godse's seat and tried to brief him on what the Speaker said.

"Sawant, please brief him," the Speaker said.

When Godse asked another question, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who was sitting along with Danve in the last row, stood up and replied.

The subsequent supplementary questions were also replied by Paswan. Seeing this, the Speaker told him to give his answers sitting if he wishes.

"You can reply being seated if you wish. The House allows you. You have a fracture in the leg," Birla said. However, Paswan continued to reply the questions standing.

The Speaker then repeated: "I am again telling you, if you want, you can reply being seated. Your problem may aggravate".

Earlier, unhappy over the absence of several members in the House after giving names to ask supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the Speaker ruled that those members who give names for supplementaries and remain absent would not be given the chance to ask such questions during the remaining period of the Winter session.

 

...
Tags: lok sabha, om birla, raosaheb patil danve
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
