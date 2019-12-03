Nation Politics 03 Dec 2019 'It follows pol ...
Nation, Politics

'It follows politics of deception’: Modi attacks JMM-Cong alliance in J'khand

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
He also lauded the Raghubar Das government for 'breaking the back' of naxalism in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the BJP believed in service of people. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the BJP believed in service of people. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Khunti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the BJP believed in service of people.

Addressing an election rally in Khunti on the second leg of his campaign for the assembly polls, Modi said People of Jharkhand have faith that BJP alone can ensure the state's development. He accused the Congress of delaying resolution of the vexed Kashmir problem and the Ayodhya dispute.

 

"We ensured peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging fire for decades. Article 370 is gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi Lt Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly created union territories forward on the path of development," he said.

Reaching out to the vast tribal electorate, the prime minister said,"Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as 'Maryada Purushottam' 14 years later as he spent time with Adivasis in forests." He also lauded the Raghubar Das government for "breaking the back" of naxalism in the state.

 

...
Tags: jharkhand assembly elections, jmm, bjp, congress, narendra modi
Location: India, Jharkhand


