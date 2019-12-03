Congress raps K Chandrasekhar Rao on fare hike

Hyderabad: Telangana state Congress leaders slammed the TRS government for the failure to maintain law and order and for increasing bus fares.

AICC secretary and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao demanded that a suo motu case be registered against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, holding him responsible for the death of 30 RTC employees and cheating the courts during the RTC strike period.

Speaking to the media in Zaheerabad, he asked how Mr Rao is announcing sops to RTC employees worth crores of rupees when he has told the High Court that the government has no money to give to RTC.

Mr Hanumantha Rao demanded that the accused in the Disha rape-and-murder case should be given capital punishment immediately.

Meanwhile, TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi and former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy, also speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, alleged that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the state. People have lost confidence in the police and “friendly policing” is only for the TRS leaders. They said that had the CM made the announcement of giving crores of rupees to the RTC employees a few days ago, 30 RTC employees would not have died.

The TPCC conducted protest rallies in all district headquarters on Monday against the hike in RTC fares.

TPCC Campaign Com-mittee chairperson and former MP Vijayasha-nthi said in a statement that it is surprising that it took the CM 72 hours to react to the Disha rape and murder. The Chief Minister held a press meet immediately after the Huzurnagar by-election result was declared recently, but it took him three days to react to the ghastly rape-and-murder of a woman.

Ms Vijayashanthi said when the CM had said earlier that no one can save the RTC, how has he done so in two months? She said the CM values a dog in Pragathi Bhavan more than he does Telugu society.