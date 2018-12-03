Yogi Adityanath says Asaduddin Owaisi will flee if BJP wins

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stirred a controversy by saying that MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi would flee if the BJP came to power in the state after the December 7 Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Tandur of Vikarabad district, the UP Chief Minister said, “If the BJP forms government in Telangana state, I can tell you that Owaisi will have to run away just like the Nizam was compelled to run away from Hyderabad,”

“The BJP will give security to all but will not allow those who spread anarchy,” he told an election meeting.

He accused both the Congress and the TRS of indulging in Muslim appeasement and making religion a foundation and designing schemes for the community.

“The BJP does not discriminate between caste, creed and religion while drafting policies,” he added.

Speaking at Sangareddy, he alleged that caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was coming up with welfare schemes only for Muslims.

He claimed that the Congress was obstructing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “If anyone is creating obstruction in the way of construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of lord Ram, it’s the Congress,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said, “Only one family is enjoying power in the state and we don’t know what kind of democracy this is. Only Muslim welfare schemes are being taken up by the Chief Minister and he is promising the same in this election campaign too.”

He said that reservations for Scheduled Tribe communities should be increased, and it was needed in the state. “But, they are promising reservations for Muslims alone,” he said.

The UP Chief Minister said, “The Congress and TRS are planning to take the state back into the Nizam’s era once again. The people should teach both the TRS and the Congress a lesson through their vote.”

He added, “The BJP will win the elections in all the five states. The BJP is a people’s party where a common party worker can become Prime Minister, unlike the Congress where it is impossible.”

The Congress has insulted leaders like Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whereas the BJP gave them respect, he said. The BJP will not take up any schemes with respect to the religions, it will do so only for castes.

“The only party that is keen about development is the BJP,” he said.