Telangana Assembly polls: Thousands paint Parade Ground pink

Senior RTS leaders, including his son and caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao, greet party chief and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting on Parade Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday. (S. Surrender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Sunday turned into a jatara (fair) for TRS supporters. Thousands of them came in buses, trucks, autos and a few hundred walked to the Parade Ground to be part of the first political campaign of TRS president K. Chandrasekar Rao in Hyderabad.

From infants to the elderly, everyone wore a ‘pink’ look. The roads of Secunderabad echoed with “Jai Telangana!” slogans, and shouts of “Car gurthuke mana votu”, “Phir ek bar KCR” and “Chandu anna ke vote”. Young supporters added life to the campaign by organising mini bike rallies.

The crowd started to trickle in from 3 pm. There were an equal number of men and women supporters. The orchestra next to the main stage entertained the crowd with songs that mostly targeted AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Prajakutami. The loudest cheer was for “Chandu anna ke votu”. Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan played host to those participants who walked in early.

The TRS candidates contesting in Assembly constituencies falling in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri districts ensured their supporters turned up in large numbers. There were large numbers of supporters of Khairatabad TRS candidate Danam Nagendra, Prakash Goud from Rajendra Nagar, and Malkajgiri’s Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, former ministers T. Padma Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadhav.

“I last saw KCR when he came to inaugurate the 2-bedroom houses at IDH colony in Sanathnagar. I want to hear him again and his promises, especially for the widows, if he is elected to power,” said 69-year-old Rama Devi from Sanath Nagar.