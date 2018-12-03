search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana Assembly polls: Thousands paint Parade Ground pink

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Dec 3, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Five days before elections, TRS releases its manifesto in front of a sea of supporters.
Senior RTS leaders, including his son and caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao, greet party chief and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting on Parade Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday. (S. Surrender Reddy)
 Senior RTS leaders, including his son and caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao, greet party chief and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a meeting on Parade Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday. (S. Surrender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Sunday turned into a jatara (fair) for TRS supporters. Thousands of them came in buses, trucks, autos and a few hundred walked to the Parade Ground to be part of the first political campaign of TRS president K. Chandrasekar Rao in Hyderabad. 

From infants to the elderly, everyone wore a ‘pink’ look. The roads of Secunderabad echoed with “Jai Telangana!” slogans, and shouts of “Car gurthuke mana votu”, “Phir ek bar KCR” and “Chandu anna ke vote”. Young supporters added life to the campaign by organising mini bike rallies.

 

The crowd started to trickle in from 3 pm. There were an equal number of men and women supporters. The orchestra next to the main stage entertained the crowd with songs that mostly targeted AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the Prajakutami. The loudest cheer was for “Chandu anna ke votu”. Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan played host to those participants who walked in early.

The TRS candidates contesting in Assembly constituencies falling in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri districts ensured their supporters turned up in large numbers. There were large numbers of supporters of Khairatabad TRS candidate Danam Nagendra, Prakash Goud from Rajendra Nagar, and Malkajgiri’s Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, former ministers T. Padma Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadhav.

“I last saw KCR when he came to inaugurate the 2-bedroom houses at IDH colony in Sanathnagar. I want to hear him again and his promises, especially for the widows, if he is elected to power,” said 69-year-old Rama Devi from Sanath Nagar.  

...
Tags: trs supporters, k. chandrasekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Sakshi leaves, MS Dhoni asks Hardik Pandya to grab arm in DeepVeer reception

The duo, who are not a part of India’s ongoing tour of Australia, were last spotted together celebrating Sakshi’s 30 birthday along with a host of other cricketers in November. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honda Cars will now ‘talk’ to you when you test drive them!

The new interface senses the trigger points from a customer’s driving pattern and explains the key features.
 

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

Rovio has been hit by tough competition and high dependency on the Angry Birds brand, first launched in 2009.
 

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

When you search for content on Facebook, the results you see are ranked based on your activity and the activity of the Facebook community.
 

Meghan wanted air fresheners to fix 'musty' smell at wedding chapel, palace said no

The chapel is The Queen's regular place of worship and even contains the Royal Vault.
 

Healthy portion of fries should only contain six pieces, says Harvard professor

In the last 25 years, the average serving size in any given establishment has doubled or tripled. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah promises Hyderabad Liberation Day if BJP wins

Amit Shah

trs to hike retirement age to 61

Addressing a public meeting in Gadwal, Mr Rao said that during the TRS government's rule, the state witnessed unprecedented progress and development, attracting the attention of the entire country.

Voters dreams come true as elections draw closer

Such prompt action may be an exception, but it is a fact that aspiring MLA candidates have been going to any extent to woo voters.

K Chandrasekhar Rao promises to strike down GO 111 after return to power

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao vows repeat of GHMC results

K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham