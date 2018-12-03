Telangana Assembly polls: No temples for Congress,TRS: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday alleged that the Congress and the TRS were “appeasing” minorities. He alleged that the Congress manifesto had promised free power to mosques and churches.

“Why they didn’t mention free power to temples?” Mr Shah asked while addressing public meetings in Narayanpet, Kamareddy and Kalwakurthy constituencies.

It is worth mentioning that the Congress manifesto did mention providing free power to temples as well. He claimed that the Congress spoke of providing reservations for minorities in government contracts and separate hospitals for the minority communities.

Mr Shah said, “I want to ask (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi, what would be the fate of the poor people who do not belong to the minority communities?”

Attacking MIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, he said that the Rao government feared them.