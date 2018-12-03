Nitin Gadkari calls TRS, TD private companies run by families

Hyderabad: Union minister Nitin Gadkari alleged that the TRS, TD and Congress were public limited companies that were ruled by families.

Mr Gadkari told a public meeting at Uppal on Sunday in support of the BJP, “The TRS, TD and Congress are private limited companies of K. Chandrasekhar Rao, N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Gandhis. To be the Chief Minister, one has to be born in their families.” He said the BJP was the only political party that gave importance to party workers.

The minister said the People’s Front was an opportunistic alliance. “Mr Naidu who fought against the Congress has now joined the Congress,” he said.

Mr Gadkari said the December 7 election was not only to decide the future of the TRS, Congress or the BJP. “These are elections that will decide the future of Telangana state,” he said.

“The BJP has played an important role in creating Telangana. Many youth sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana. After the NDA government was formed at the centre, I gave permission for the Kaleshwaram project as minister of water resources,” he said.

“Before the term of the NDA government is complete, we will lay roads in Telangana that are worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore. There is a powerful engine in Delhi in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If there is another engine in Telangana, the people will see the transformation of the state at bullet speed.”