N Chandrababu Naidu: Should I fear KCR’s intrusion into Andhra Pradesh politics?

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asked the people, “Should I live in fear of KTR’s statements that KCR will involve himself in AP matters?”

Conducting road shows at LB Nagar, Habsiguda, and Mallapur along with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad for the upcoming Assembly elections, Mr Naidu came down heavily on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the BJP.

Responding to the statements of minister K.T. Rama Rao that Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would involve himself in Andhra Pradesh politics if Mr Naidu continued in Telangana politics, the AP CM said, “Should I fear for KTR, if they warn me that they will come to Andhra Pradesh? TRS will be defeated in the elections.”

He said if the TD had not joined hands with the TRS in 2009, it might have came back to power.

“The rooster knife party (Mr Naidu’s dig at the YSRC) and Jana Sena are supporting the TRS indirectly,” he told the crowd.

He added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using Central investigating institutions to target Opposition leaders. I don’t fear for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the CBI.”

“Modi who has shut ATMs will also shut banks in the future. I came here to do social justice to the people of Telangana. The situation is worst in the state as the government is not able to provide Arogyasri to the people. I came for the people of Telangana,” Mr Naidu said.

He said Telangana state was underdeveloped under the leadership of Mr Rao.

During Mr Naidu’s road show at Habsiguda, TRS workers returning home from Mr Rao’s meeting at Parade Ground shouted slogans saying “Babu Go Back”.

Later, the convoy waited for Mr Azad’s speech.

But police intervened and asked the vehicle to move ahead as traffic was getting blocked. Mr Naidu lost his cool at this saying the police should check these issues when they give permission for road shows.