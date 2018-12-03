N Chandrababu Naidu is greedy, distorts facts, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday alleged that it was jealousy and political greed that was making his counterpart, Telugu Desam president and AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, interfere in Telangana state politics.

While addressing a public meeting at Parade Ground in the city, Mr Rao pointed out that being the Chief Minister of a state, what makes Mr Naidu contest in Telangana state if not for a selfish motive.

He alleged that it was Mr Naidu who had instilled fear in the minds of migrants from AP against the TRS and himself, and asked if any migrant had felt unsafe in the last four years.

He said that by colluding with the Congress and putting up 14 candidates from the Telugu Desam, Mr Naidu is laying a trap for migrants from AP.

“I am not a Hyderabadi, nor is K. Keshav Rao. I come from the good old town of Medak, and many more in the TRS have too, but we have made Hyderabad our home, just like the people from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat. Try to be a true Hyderabadi and be proud of your city,” Mr Rao said.

Mr Rao’s speech seemed to be largely aimed at reassuring people living in the city who came from other states, particularly from Andhra, to have confidence in the TRS.

He said, “KCR will give you everything you need from the government. Hyderabad has its own brand image, let us live in peace. Don’t get dragged into dirty politics promoted by Nara Chandrababu Naidu. I have said this a hundred times: Migrants are children of Telangana, you are equal and on par with the natives of the state. Have you faced any problem during the TRS regime? Let us all live together .”