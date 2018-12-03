search on deccanchronicle.com
Give party one chance, we will develop Telangana, says Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 3, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 1:06 am IST
“It is only the Bharatiya Janata Party that can bring about development of the state,” Mr Shah said.
BJP national president Amit Shah participates in a roadshow in Malkajgiri, AS Rao Nagar on Sunday. BJP candidate for Malkajgiri N. Ramachander Rao (left) and Uppal Assembly candidate N.V.S.S. Prabhakar (right) are also seen. (DC)
Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah said that the People’s Front cannot develop Telangana if it wins the December 7 Assembly elections. 

“It is only the Bharatiya Janata Party that can bring about development of the state,” Mr Shah said.

 

“Only the BJP can show you development. No other party nor the People’s Front can develop the state. Despite having been given several chances, the other parties have not shown that they can bring about development, Mr Shah told the audience at a roadshow in Malkajgiri.

The roadshow began from old Safilguda and would its way through Vinayakanagar in support of BJP candidate N. Ramachandra Rao. 

Addressing the road show, Mr Amit Shah said, “One chance for the BJP can transform Telangana state as the people want. However, the BJP will show its strength alone in the elections.”

He also repeated his charge that voting for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti was nothing but voting for the MIM.

The BJP leaders welcomed the party chief in a grand manner by arranging a Bathukamma and bonalu that represents the tradition of Telangana state. 
Youth turned up in large numbers with their two-wheelers and rode ahead of Mr Shah’s convoy as an advance guard.

Many residents and those from nearby areas thronged the route as Mr Shah drove down in the vehicle as part of the road show. 

Tags: amit shah, assembly elections, bharatiya janata party
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




