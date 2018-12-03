search on deccanchronicle.com
‘Car’ will vanish after polls, says Veerappa Moily

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Dec 3, 2018, 12:06 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2018, 12:52 am IST
More than 75 per cent families in Telangana state come under Below Poverty Line (BPL).
Hyderabad: Former Union minister Veerappa Moily on Sunday said the TRS has failed to develop Hyderabad. He said the Congress was, and is, committed for the development of Hyderabad. “The ‘Car’ (party symbol of the TRS) will disappear after the elections,” Mr Moily said. 

Speaking to media persons at Congress headquarters in the city on Sunday, Mr Veerappa Moily said, “The Congress has been developing the country from the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru to the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh. The TRS has failed to develop Hyderabad for past four-and-half years of its rule. It is the Congress which gave the city an international airport, ring roads and Metro rail along with various other infrastructures. The Congress also brought IT industries and several Central organisations to the state. The TRS has not brought a single research institute to the state.”

 

Mr Moily added, “More than 75 per cent families in Telangana state come under Below Poverty Line (BPL). The graph of Telangana state increased in harassment of women, rapes and robberies. Telangana state now stands second in corruption and farmer suicides. It also stands third in unemployment. The government is in the hands of a single family. As a result, the surplus budget state is now in debts. The TRS has supported the GST, knowing very well that the MSMEs will be affected. The poverty which was reduced in UPA’s tenure is now growing again under the NDA government.”

Tags: veerappa moily, trs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




