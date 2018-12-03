Can K Chandrasekhar Raoshut down Hitec: N Balakrishna

Hyderabad: TD star campaigner and actor N. Balakrishna on Sunday said the party had fought for social justice and brought political awareness in the state as he joined the campaign for the December 7 Assembly elections in the state.

Campaigning for Serilimgampally candidate Bhavya Anand Prasad in Vivekandanagar, the Hindupur MLA called on partymen to end the “fortress rule” in Telangana — a reference to the camp office of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao — by unfurling the Telugu Desam flag in the state

Criticising the TRS, Mr Balakrishna said that farmer suicides had increased during the four and a half years the the party had ruled the state. “The TRS government has failed to provide employment to unemployed youth. It has even neglected the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for separate statehood,” he said.

The actor-turned-politician said that TD president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had made his mark on development in Telangana state.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao criticises Chandrababu and makes self-obsessive statements about development, can he shut down Hitec City? Does he have the guts to erase flyovers constructed by Chandrababu? Can he close the international airport in Shamshabad,” he asked.

Mr Balakrishna asked the voters to teach a lesson to all leaders who had won on the TD ticket but had switched their loyalties to other parties.