Rajgopal qutting forced KTR to issue GO: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 3, 2022, 2:05 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 2:05 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said the government must immediately implement the new GO it issued on regularisation of residential land plots in LB Nagar constituency, an issue on which the BJP had been fighting with the government for sometime now.

Sanjay, in a statement, said the BJP will stand by the people who were victims of government inaction so far on this issue. He said Wednesday’s orders were the result of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigning as an MLA which resulted in a bypoll in Munugode which in turn forced the government to issue the orders.

The LB Nagar constituency is believed to be home for around 20,000 to 30,000 voters from Munugode who live in the area and work in Hyderabad.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, land regularisation, komatireddy rajgopal reddy, lb nagar assembly, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana


