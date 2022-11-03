  
More security for sensitive booths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Nov 3, 2022, 2:26 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 6:42 am IST
The top cop said that security at all 298 polling stations will be tight, with seven deputy superintendents of police and two assistant superintendents of police roped in to supervise the poll. (DC FIle Image)
HYDERABAD: From the installation of three-tier security for strongrooms, a first, and deploying over 4,000 personnel to setting up special teams for 105 sensitive polling stations and introducing strike forces, the police are well-prepared for the Munugode by-poll on Thursday, Nalgonda superintendent of police (SP) Rema Rajeswari said.

The top cop said that security at all 298 polling stations will be tight, with seven deputy superintendents of police and two assistant superintendents of police roped in to supervise the poll. The 4,435-strong police force, including paramilitary staff, will work under senior officials and DSPrank officials will be deployed in each mandal, Rajeswari said. For the sensitive polling booths, Rajeswari said that additional teams, comprising a circle inspector, a sub-inspector and six to eight constables, including women staff, will be deployed. The teams also have a list of persons with criminal records to keep an eye on them, she said.

