  
Nation Politics 03 Nov 2022 KTR keeps land regul ...
Nation, Politics

KTR keeps land regularisation promise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Nov 3, 2022, 1:57 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 1:57 am IST
Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)
 Minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter @trspartyonline)

Hyderabad: Fulfilling one of TRS’ 2018 pre-poll promises, MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday released the government order (GO) 118, dated October 28, regularising lands in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts, during the Mana Nagaram programme at the Saroornagar Stadium in LB Nagar.

Land in 44 colonies, up to 1,000 square yards, is set to be regularised with the move, with the government fixing Rs 250 per sq. yard as the registration fee. The GO resolved decades-old problems of controversial land parcels in LB Nagar, Karwan, Rajendra Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Nampally and Medchal.

Rao said that the government implemented schemes from time to time to regularise land where weaker sections set up their houses and slums had mushroomed. In some instances, the land owned by private parties was already laid out and sold to individuals, due to which basic amenities were not provided to locals.

The minister said that because of the large number of public representations for regularisation of lands in these colonies, the government decided to regularise the same at a concessional rate of `250 per sq. yard, taking into consideration the economic status of the occupiers. He said this would promote planned development and improve services.

Further, Rao said that “this was just the tip of the iceberg” and that the TRS government was committed to resolving all developmental issues, citing the LB Nagar constituency as an example. He said that colonies that were not included in the GO will also be considered when the same is brought to the government’s notice.

...
Tags: land regularisation, industries and it minister k t rama rao
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The top cop said that security at all 298 polling stations will be tight, with seven deputy superintendents of police and two assistant superintendents of police roped in to supervise the poll. (DC FIle Image)

More security for sensitive booths

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Rajgopal qutting forced KTR to issue GO: Bandi

As part of the security arrangements, a route mobile striking force, special striking force, special surveillance teams, and flying squad teams will operate actively in the constituency. (DC Image)

Munugode under thick security blanket

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during the public rally in Munugode. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

KCR sets up war room to monitor Munugode polling



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi inaugurates newly constructed flats for Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event where he handed over keys of flats for the Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Amit Shah takes 'many CM faces' jibe at Cong in Himachal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a poll rally in Naduan of the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

World sees India as a bright spot in crisis-ridden global economy, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses delegates during the inauguration of ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, the global investor meet of the state, at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Don't take Modi's praise for Gehlot lightly, Sachin Pilot tells Congress

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi does not like backseat driving: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders are also seen. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->