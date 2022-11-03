KTR keeps land regularisation promise

Hyderabad: Fulfilling one of TRS’ 2018 pre-poll promises, MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday released the government order (GO) 118, dated October 28, regularising lands in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad districts, during the Mana Nagaram programme at the Saroornagar Stadium in LB Nagar.

Land in 44 colonies, up to 1,000 square yards, is set to be regularised with the move, with the government fixing Rs 250 per sq. yard as the registration fee. The GO resolved decades-old problems of controversial land parcels in LB Nagar, Karwan, Rajendra Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Nampally and Medchal.

Rao said that the government implemented schemes from time to time to regularise land where weaker sections set up their houses and slums had mushroomed. In some instances, the land owned by private parties was already laid out and sold to individuals, due to which basic amenities were not provided to locals.

The minister said that because of the large number of public representations for regularisation of lands in these colonies, the government decided to regularise the same at a concessional rate of `250 per sq. yard, taking into consideration the economic status of the occupiers. He said this would promote planned development and improve services.

Further, Rao said that “this was just the tip of the iceberg” and that the TRS government was committed to resolving all developmental issues, citing the LB Nagar constituency as an example. He said that colonies that were not included in the GO will also be considered when the same is brought to the government’s notice.