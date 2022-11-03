Fake news on Sravanthi meeting KCR spreads as polling begins in Munugode bypoll

Fake news created with a prominent Telugu channel's name claimed that the Congress candidate in Munugode bypoll, Palvai Sravanthi met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Fake news created with a prominent Telugu channel's name claimed that the Congress candidate in Munugode bypoll, Palvai Sravanthi met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. As the the morphed pictures of Sravanthi with the claims that she joined hands with the TRS was circulated, the Congress condemned it and demanded strong police action against the culprits.

It came as a shock for the Congress and its candidate after the videoclip went viral on social media platforms during the morning hours.

"The police should initiate an investigation into the incident and immediately take action. The party is also registering complaint with the Election Commission. I will not be losing nerves with this kind of campaign by rivals," said Sravanthi.

PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy blamed the BJP for circulating morphed pictures of the Congress candidate. "Afraid of losing the election, the fake party's (BJP) social media has indulged in Dubbaka style campaign," Revanth tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Telugu channel whose name was used in the picture has made it clear that it is fake.