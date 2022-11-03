  
Nation Politics 03 Nov 2022 Fake news on Sravant ...
Nation, Politics

Fake news on Sravanthi meeting KCR spreads as polling begins in Munugode bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Nov 3, 2022, 11:18 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 11:18 am IST
Fake news created with a prominent Telugu channel's name claimed that the Congress candidate in Munugode bypoll, Palvai Sravanthi met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo by arrangement)
  Fake news created with a prominent Telugu channel's name claimed that the Congress candidate in Munugode bypoll, Palvai Sravanthi met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Fake news created with a prominent Telugu channel's name claimed that the Congress candidate in Munugode bypoll, Palvai Sravanthi met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. As the the morphed pictures of Sravanthi with the claims that she joined hands with the TRS was circulated, the Congress condemned it and demanded strong police action against the culprits.

It came as a shock for the Congress and its candidate after the videoclip went viral on social media platforms during the morning hours.

"The police should initiate an investigation into the incident and immediately take action. The party is also registering complaint with the Election Commission. I will not be losing nerves with this kind of campaign by rivals," said Sravanthi.

PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy blamed the BJP for circulating morphed pictures of the Congress candidate. "Afraid of losing the election, the fake party's (BJP) social media has indulged in Dubbaka style campaign," Revanth tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Telugu channel whose name was used in the picture has made it clear that it is fake.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, palavi sravanthi, fake news, telangana politics
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (ANI)

Gujarat Assembly elections in two phases: Voting on Dec 1, 5; results on Dec 8

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

SC affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist in 2000 Red Fort attack case

CID personnel arresting Ayyanna Parudu in his home at Narsipatnam on Thursday. (Photo by arrangement)

CID arrests AP former minister Ayyanna and son for submitting forged documents in HC

Polling underway amid tight security in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency on Thursday. (DC)

Polling underway in Munugode assembly constituency bypoll



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ED summons Hemant Soren, Jharkhand crisis builds

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned chief minister Hemant Soren for questioning in a money-laundering case (PTI Photo)

PM Modi inaugurates newly constructed flats for Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event where he handed over keys of flats for the Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Amit Shah takes 'many CM faces' jibe at Cong in Himachal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a poll rally in Naduan of the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

World sees India as a bright spot in crisis-ridden global economy, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses delegates during the inauguration of ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, the global investor meet of the state, at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Don't take Modi's praise for Gehlot lightly, Sachin Pilot tells Congress

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->