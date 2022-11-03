  
Congress pins hopes on traditional voters in Munugode

As part of booth level management, the party deployed agents on the ground to build affinity with voters who have a low propensity for rivals. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Finding voters to be more 'volatile' in the constituency than in any previous bypoll, the Congress party has increased hopes with traditional voters, in addition to women, as part of a strategy to gain maximum votes.

As part of booth level management, the party deployed agents on the ground to build affinity with voters who have a low propensity for rivals. According to party sources, each booth level agent who has been assigned 30 to 40 households in the booth focuses their efforts on households that support the party.

"Given the various factors influencing voter preferences in the bypoll, the Congress party is utilising its resources to the best of its ability. The party will target those who are barely influenced by the BJP and TRS, as well as families who have been hardcore Congress supporters for generations," a party source said.

Others have described the constituency as 'volatile,' owing to the recent political activity. "There is growing sentiment for a woman candidate, but the constituency remains volatile, and voters cannot be identified as voting for a specific party until polling day." Despite the challenges, we are optimistic that Congress will win," said one of the party's poll coordinators.

 

