CEO, SP, CP sold out to TRS, BJP will seek action on them: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Dec 14, 2022, 1:39 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2022, 11:38 am IST
 Sanjay claimed that the TRS had spent close to Rs 1,000 crore in Munugode (DC Image/P. Surendra)

HYDERABAD: The BJP had to overcome extremely difficult odds and its candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy would register a thumping win in Munugode constituency, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said at the end of polling on Thursday.

Speaking with reporters, Sanjay alleged that the party had to battle an “inefficient and sold out” State Election Commission, police, and official machinery that allowed a free run to the TRS. These undermined a free and fair election process, he alleged.

Sanjay claimed that the TRS had spent close to Rs 1,000 crore in the constituency, distributing Rs 30,000 per vote. One TRS MLA confessed that he had paid Rs 50,000 to each voter in the village he was in-charge of, Sanjay claimed. “This should help people understand how TRS leaders looted Telangana.”

Thanking voters who turned up in large numbers despite threats, and restrictions, as well as BJP leaders and cadres for working hard to ensure Rajgopal Reddy’s victory, Sanjay said the voter turnout in Munugode has sent a very important signal that everyone should use their vote.

Sanjay said each ministers, TRS MLA and MLC had been given specific spending targets to buy votes through distribution of cash and distributing liquor. They were operating under the threat that if they failed in their tasks, they would not be given the party tickets in the next elections.

“The election process has been destroyed by the TRS. From the very beginning, we have lodged a number of complaints with the State Election Commission, but the commissioner acted like a TRS agent. We are not even sure if the office exists or not. After all these days, today he said taking or giving money is a crime. He too is a criminal, we provided proof of TRS’ wrongdoings but he did nothing. In the end, he helped TRS destroy the election process,” Sanjay said.

He said the BJP would lodge complaints against the Chief Electoral Officer and the police, adding there was no question of letting them get away with their excesses.

“The Nalgonda superintendent of police, and the Rachakonda commissioner of police were no different. They deserve to be complimented for their slavery to Pragati Bhavan. KCR is the Nizam, and the police officials turned into Razakars,” Sanjay said, adding,” for the past seven years they were allowed to loot. Today they paid their ‘guru dakshina’ to KCR.”

Sanjay said the attacks by TRS goons, helped by the police, on BJP leaders and workers were relentless throughout the campaign, and continued on Thursday with drunk TRS workers attacking Rajgopal Reddy when he went to Shivannagudem.

