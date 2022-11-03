  
BJP accuses code violation: TRS distributing money to voters

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the State Election Commission of failing completely to ensure a free and fair electioneering in Munugode. (DC File Image)
Hyderabad: Late night drama gripped parts of Munugode on Wednesday with the BJP and the TRS accusing each other of violating the model code of conduct following the end of campaigning and allegations. The BJP claimed that the TRS had several outside leaders in the constituency, which was a violation of the code, and that they were distributing money to voters. In turn, the TRS claimed that BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy was “enacting drama” to garner last-minute sympathy by staging protests at the election returning officer’s office in Chandur village.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the State Election Commission of failing completely to ensure a free and fair electioneering in Munugode. He told reporters that the Election Commission was acting on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s instructions and was allowing TRS leaders a free run in the constituency even after campaigning ended on Tuesday evening.

Sanjay also condemned Tuesday’s attack by “TRS goons on Etala Rajendar” in Palivela village. “If the TRS, set to lose the election, can stoop to such depths, it should be aware what the BJP, which is set to win, can do. But we do not indulge in such acts or violence. But do not test the BJP’ patience,” Sanjay warned the ruling party.

By late evening, Rajgopal Reddy, who had been complaining throughout the day that the police were allowing TRS leaders and workers from outside the constituency to run amok in Munugode and distributing money to voters, had rushed to Chandur to the office of the Returning Officer Rohit Singh to lodge a complaint and seek action. However, with the official absent from the office, Rajgopal Reddy sat on a dharna and stated that he would not move until the election officials addressed his complaints against the TRS and the police “who were helping the ruling party leaders”.

The police asked Huzurabad BJP MLA Etala Rajendar, who was camping in Devarakonda at night, to leave because the town was close to Munugode constituency, and when he asked why he was being asked to leave when he was not in the constituency that is going to polls on Thursday morning, the police forced him to leave the place, the BJP leaders said.

Meanwhile, TRS leader and minister G. Jagadish Reddy dismissed the BJP’s complaints and Rajgopal Reddy’s protest as mere dramas designed to garner sympathy hours before the polling. "Rajgopal Reddy will fall sick tomorrow morning, and his brother Venkat Reddy will express support and sympathy, misleading voters to support Rajgopal Reddy," Jagadish Reddy claimed.

