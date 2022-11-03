  
All set for Munugode by-poll today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 3, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2022, 12:25 am IST
The polling personnel, after receiving the EVMs, VVPATs, and statutory and non-statutory materials, were escorted to their respective polling stations in buses. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
HYDERABAD: Arrangements for the Munugode by-poll today are in place, with the Nalgonda district administration and the police setting up teams for a fair and peaceful election. The polling materials were handed over to the assigned personnel at the Don Bosco Junior College in Chandur on Wednesday.

The polling personnel, after receiving the EVMs, VVPATs, and statutory and non-statutory materials, were escorted to their respective polling stations in buses. Armed escorts were provided to the vehicles while micro-observers also reached the polling stations with proformas.

General observer Pankaj Kumar, collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, also the district election officer, additional collectors Rahul Sharma and Bhaskar Rao, and Munugode by-election returning officer Rohit Singh monitored the distribution of polling material to the staff.

Reddy instructed the staff on polling day procedures and also made suggestions on several pertinent issues.

The police, meanwhile, said they have set up a three-tier security blanket to ensure peaceful polling in the constituency, with central forces deployed along with state police to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the police data, 185 poll violations have been recorded so far, with Rs 6.8 crore cash and 4,560.4 litres of liquor worth Rs 14.26 lakh seized so far.

Tags: munugode bypoll, telangana politics, telangana news, don bosco junior college
Location: India, Telangana


