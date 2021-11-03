Nation Politics 03 Nov 2021 YSRC terms Badvel wi ...
YSRC terms Badvel win as people’s victory

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 3, 2021, 1:38 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 7:26 am IST
He said the Badvel win has increased YSRC's responsibility in delivering good governance
Chandrababu Naidu destroyed the state by making compromises with the Centre on the special status for AP.
 Chandrababu Naidu destroyed the state by making compromises with the Centre on the special status for AP. — ANI

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress has termed its win in Badvel byelection as the “People’s Victory.” Government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the result showed the public’s continued support to the YSRC government and this increased government’s responsibility.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu arduously worked via backdoor for the defeat of the YSRC, but the public rejected both TD and BJP. “The people have put their trust in chief minister Jagan as they witnessed true welfare in the last two years,” he claimed.

 

He said the Badvel win has increased YSRC’s responsibility in delivering good governance and this is the “victory of every dalit, the weaker sections and every common man.”

“Chandrababu who was active behind the scenes although it was the BJP that contested the polls and his party stood apart. A leader must know what the people want. BJP leaders must fulfill the promises the Centre made during state bifurcation and win people’s hearts. Chandrababu Naidu destroyed the state by making compromises with the Centre on the special status for AP. The present state government has been implementing welfare schemes without any irregularities through direct bank transfer of doles,” the chief whip said.

 

...
Tags: badvel bypoll ysrc victory, gadikota srikanth reddy


