YSRC candidate Dr Dasari Sudha scores landslide victory in Badvel bypoll

Anantapur: YSRC candidate Dr Dasari Sudha cruised to victory in the Badvel (SC) Assemby byelection by a margin of 90,533 votesm trouncing Panathala Suresh of the BJP, on Tuesday.

In a triangular fight, Dr Sudha secured a margin that was more than double that achieved by her husband Dr Venkata Subbaiah in the 2019 elections. His death necessitated the bypoll.

The Telugu Desam stayed way, citing the convention of not opposing a family member of a deceased legislator. Jana Sena also kept way from he exercise. The Congress fielded former MLA M. Kamalamma.

Dr Sudha got a huge majority right from the first round of counting. As against 1,46,983 polled, Dr Sudha won 1,12,211 and Suresh of the BJP 21,678 votes. Kamalamma got only 6,235 votes, while 3650 voters opted for NOTA.

About 79 postal ballots were invalid as against total of 259 votes.

In every round, Dr Sudha established huge leads which proved too much for the BJP candidate.

Government Whip G. Srikanth Reddy expressed gratitude to the Badvel voters for blessing the YSRC government with huge majority. “People’s verdict is clear, but the BJP worked with the TD and practiced politics. The voters of Badvel taught the BJP a lesson,” he said.

Kamalamma alleged that polling was conducted in an undemocratic way. She stressed the need for reforms. BJP candidate Suresh reiterated that there was a huge number of bogus voters.