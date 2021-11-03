People have won against KCR’s arrogance, says Rajendar

KARIMNAGAR: “My win from Huzurabad is victory of people over the arrogance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” declared Etala Rajendar addressing his first press conference after victory in the by-poll. The former minister maintained that Huzurabad people have given a fitting reply to all political party leaders who think they can do anything with money.

"When I challenged the uncle and nephew (Chandrasekhar Rao and finance minister T. Harish Kumar) to contest against me and win the by-election, KCR said his photo is enough to win the by-poll. Now, where KCR will keep his photo and face," Rajendar asked.

The BJP leader said he is not going to spare ministers, MLAs and TRS leaders (andari bharatam padutha), who camped in Huzurabad for more than five months to defeat him by creating differences with the people of Huzurabad constituency.

“I am going to visit the constituencies of all these ministers and MLAs who camped in Huzurabad, highlight their failures and ask what development they have brought about in their respective constituencies,” Rajendar announced.

He maintained that he had remained a loyal worker of TRS party for 18 years, till he was sent out. It is the BJP that gave me shelter by taking me into its fold, he remarked.

The former minister thanked union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and union minister G. Kishan Reddy for admitting him into BJP, extending their support and guiding him towards victory.

“Not just voters of Huzurabad, but all Telugu-speaking people across the world felt happy and celebrated Diwali yesterday itself (following his victory),” Rajendar stated. He said he will not let his supporters down and help them always in time of their need.

He also expressed his thanks to former MPs Vivek Venkat Swamy and Jithendar Reddy, Enugu Ravinder Reddy, Bodiga Shoba, D.K. Aruna, Vijayashanti, Dharma Rao, Tula Uma and BJP district unit presidents G. Krishna Reddy of Karimnagar and Rao Padma (Warangal).