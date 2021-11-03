Nation Politics 03 Nov 2021 People have won agai ...
Nation, Politics

People have won against KCR’s arrogance, says Rajendar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 3, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
'Huzurabad people have given a fitting reply to all political party leaders who think they can do anything with money', he said
Etala Rajendar. (Photo:Facebook)
 Etala Rajendar. (Photo:Facebook)

KARIMNAGAR: “My win from Huzurabad is victory of people over the arrogance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” declared Etala Rajendar addressing his first press conference after victory in the by-poll. The former minister maintained that Huzurabad people have given a fitting reply to all political party leaders who think they can do anything with money.

"When I challenged the uncle and nephew (Chandrasekhar Rao and finance minister T. Harish Kumar) to contest against me and win the by-election, KCR said his photo is enough to win the by-poll. Now, where KCR will keep his photo and face," Rajendar asked.

 

The BJP leader said he is not going to spare ministers, MLAs and TRS leaders (andari bharatam padutha), who camped in Huzurabad for more than five months to defeat him by creating differences with the people of Huzurabad constituency.

“I am going to visit the constituencies of all these ministers and MLAs who camped in Huzurabad, highlight their failures and ask what development they have  brought about in their respective constituencies,” Rajendar announced.

He maintained that he had remained a loyal worker of TRS party for 18 years, till he was sent out. It is the BJP that gave me shelter by taking me into its fold, he remarked.

 

The former minister thanked union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and union minister G. Kishan Reddy for admitting him into BJP, extending their support and guiding him towards victory.

“Not just voters of Huzurabad, but all Telugu-speaking people across the world felt happy and celebrated Diwali yesterday itself (following his victory),” Rajendar stated. He said he will not let his supporters down and help them always in time of their need.

He also expressed his thanks to former MPs Vivek Venkat Swamy and Jithendar Reddy, Enugu Ravinder Reddy, Bodiga Shoba, D.K. Aruna, Vijayashanti, Dharma Rao, Tula Uma and BJP district unit presidents G. Krishna Reddy of Karimnagar and Rao Padma (Warangal).

 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, etala rajendar
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

After the inaugural sortie, there were direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah on October 24, 26 and 28. (Photo: Twitter)

J&K flight hits Pak airpocket

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR tight-lipped over Shah’s Tirupati meet; Jagan to attend

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR all set to take damage control measures post-Huzurabad debacle

Covaxin was found to have 78 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose, and is extremely suitable for low and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements. (Photo: Bloomberg)

WHO grants emergency use licence to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bypoll results: BJP losing its momentum, says Congress leader K.C Venugopal

K C Venugopal (Facebook)

Few gains, some losses for BJP; TMC sweeps Bengal

BJP candidate from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain (C) with family members flash victory sign after winning in assembly by-elections, in Sivasagar district in Assam, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)

Can't rely on Congress for 2024 battle against BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

After Goa, Mamata to head for Tripura in December

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->