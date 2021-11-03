Nation Politics 03 Nov 2021 KCR tight-lipped ove ...
Nation, Politics

KCR tight-lipped over Shah’s Tirupati meet; Jagan to attend

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 3, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Uncertainty over KCR attending south zonal council meet chaired my Amit Shah
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Uncertainty prevails over Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao attending the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting to be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah in Tirupati on November 14.  This meeting was supposed to be held on March 4 this year but was eventually postponed due to the Covid second wave.

Chief Ministers of Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are the member states, and Lieutenant Governors of Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, which are special invitees, have been invited for the meeting.

 

Besides around 100 senior officials including chief secretaries, government advisors and heads of various departments were also invited for the meeting, aimed to discuss and resolve the disputes among member states and also issues between the Centre and member states.

Official sources said the Chief Minister had not conveyed his decision so far on whether he would attend the meeting or not.

The Centre holds these meetings once in two years. The meeting could not be held in 2020 due to Covid pandemic.  After Chandrashekar Rao became Chief Minister of Telangana in 2014, two such meetings were held in Thiruvanathapuram in 2016 and Bengaluru in 2018 which were chaired by the then Union home minister Rajnath Singh.

 

Rao skipped both the meetings. In 2016, he deputed then home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy on his behalf while in 2018 he deputed none as he was busy with Assembly elections.

With Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy issuing a media statement on Wednesday that AP would raise long-pending AP bifurcation issues and Krishna water dispute with Telangana state in the Tirupati meeting, senior Telangana officials feel that Rao's presence is of utmost importance this time to present Telangana's arguments effectively.

Jagan has announced to raise the issue of Telangana owing arrears of Rs 6,300 crore to AP Discoms, Telangana civil supplies corporation arrears to AP, Telangana freezing fixed deposits lying in banks and also bifurcation of assets pertaining to common institutions in Hyderabad listed under Schedule IX, X of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

 

Telangana state has been denying owing any arrears to AP and also opposing division of assets in Hyderabad. Jagan also announced to raise the demand of bringing Jurala dam in Telangana under the control of KRMB, which is being opposed by Telangana.

Against this backdrop, officials feel that the presence of the Chief Minister is of utmost importance to counter AP CM's claims before Centre and member states.

Rao and Jagan last met at Pragathi Bhavan in January 2020. They exhibited unusual bonhomie by meeting over half a dozen times in less than eight months after Jagan became the Chief Minister of AP in May 2019 to hold talks to resolve several contentious issues between both the states post bifurcation of state in 2014. This bonhomie ended after Jagan issued orders in May 2020 to construct Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) over Krishna diverting Srisailam water.

 

Soon after, both the states filed cases in courts and tribunals accusing each other of taking up illegal projects on the Krishna. There have been no meeting between the two since then.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, southern zonal council in tirupati, amit shah, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR all set to take damage control measures post-Huzurabad debacle

Covaxin was found to have 78 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose, and is extremely suitable for low and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements. (Photo: Bloomberg)

WHO grants emergency use licence to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

AP government had asked hospitals to install oxygen plants to render best services to patients. (AP file photo)

Own oxygen plants for AP hospitals for Corona third wave

Etala Rajendar. (Photo:Facebook)

People have won against KCR’s arrogance, says Rajendar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bypoll results: BJP losing its momentum, says Congress leader K.C Venugopal

K C Venugopal (Facebook)

Few gains, some losses for BJP; TMC sweeps Bengal

BJP candidate from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain (C) with family members flash victory sign after winning in assembly by-elections, in Sivasagar district in Assam, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)

Can't rely on Congress for 2024 battle against BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

After Goa, Mamata to head for Tripura in December

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->