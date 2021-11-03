Nation Politics 03 Nov 2021 KCR all set to take ...
Nation, Politics

KCR all set to take damage control measures post-Huzurabad debacle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 3, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
CM decided to reach out to people by undertaking extensive tours of districts and review the delivery of govt schemes at the ground level
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will begin damage control exercise after Diwali to boost the image of the party and the government against the backdrop of Huzurabad bypoll debacle.

Party sources said the Chief Minister decided to reach out to people by undertaking extensive tours of districts in November and December and review the delivery of government schemes at the ground level.

 

After suffering shocking defeat in the hands of the BJP in Huzurabad bypoll, the first major challenge before the TRS leadership is to make Telangana Vijaya Garjana Sabha in Warangal on November 29 with 10 lakh people a grand success to boost the morale of party's rank and file.

Another immediate challenge before the Chief Minister is to select six candidates for MLC elections under MLAs quota, the notification for which will be issued by Election Commission on November 9. Since the TRS has absolute majority in the Assembly with 103 MLAs out of total 119, it can bag all six seats unanimously without polling on November 29. Opposition parties have no sufficient numbers to even field candidates.

 

However, there are 30 serious contenders in TRS for these six MLC seats and Rao has to do a balancing act in the wake of the changed political situation following Huzurabad defeat. He has to walk the political tightrope in selection of candidates to ensure that no dissidence erupts in the party from those who fail to get berths.

Although the TRS banked heavily on its welfare schemes and development programmes in Huzurabad, they failed to ensure victory for the party. The party feels that the lacunae in implementation of welfare schemes were one of the prime reasons for voters venting ire at the TRS as welfare schemes did not reach the beneficiaries effectively due to fund crunch. There is a huge pendency of applications for welfare schemes and also fund crunch which resulted in mounting arrears for beneficiaries.

 

The Chief Minister wants to fill that gap and ensure effective delivery of welfare schemes by ensuring adequate funds promptly every month, it is learnt. He will start his district tours to launch party offices in all district headquarters which are ready for inauguration in November and December.

He will also undertake tours to districts to monitor implementation of Dalit Bandhu where four more mandals are selected for pilot project along with Huzurabad.

The Chief Minister has been confined to his farmhouse in Erravelli on city outskirts since the TRS plenary meeting held at Hitex Convention Centre in City on October 25. He did not take part in any official programme or meeting since then.

 

After the conclusion of TRS plenary, the Chief Minister left for his farmhouse from where he reviewed Huzurabad byelection and counting till November 2.

After Diwali celebrations with family members on Thursday, the Chief Minister is expected to return to Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR tight-lipped over Shah’s Tirupati meet; Jagan to attend

Covaxin was found to have 78 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose, and is extremely suitable for low and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements. (Photo: Bloomberg)

WHO grants emergency use licence to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

AP government had asked hospitals to install oxygen plants to render best services to patients. (AP file photo)

Own oxygen plants for AP hospitals for Corona third wave

Etala Rajendar. (Photo:Facebook)

People have won against KCR’s arrogance, says Rajendar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bypoll results: BJP losing its momentum, says Congress leader K.C Venugopal

K C Venugopal (Facebook)

Few gains, some losses for BJP; TMC sweeps Bengal

BJP candidate from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain (C) with family members flash victory sign after winning in assembly by-elections, in Sivasagar district in Assam, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)

Can't rely on Congress for 2024 battle against BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

After Goa, Mamata to head for Tripura in December

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->