Nation Politics 03 Nov 2021 Bypoll results: BJP ...
Nation, Politics

Bypoll results: BJP losing its momentum, says Congress leader K.C Venugopal

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Venugopal slammed the Modi government over rising prices of fuel and gas and growing rate of unemployment
K C Venugopal (Facebook)
 K C Venugopal (Facebook)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the results of the by-elections held to various state Assembly and Parliament seats are a "clear indication" that the Centre's ruling "BJP is losing its momentum especially in Hindi heartland" due to its "anti-people policies."

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress could sweep in the by-poll held in all the three Assembly constituencies and a Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh where the Assembly polls are expected next year.

 

The Congress candidates also captured the sitting seats of the BJP in Rajasthan and Karnataka, he said.

"This is a clear indication that the BJP is losing its momentum, especially in Hindi heartland", Venugopal told PTI.

He said wherever the Congress and the BJP fought directly, the saffron party "suffered severe blows because of their anti-people policies".

Venugopal slammed the Modi government over rising prices of fuel and gas and growing rate of unemployment. He also alleged that the government was framing policies only to help the crony capitalists.

 

He said the by-election result was a verdict against the "anti-people policies" of the Modi government, which has "declared a war on the country's farmers and ordinary citizens through anti-farmer laws and unjustly inflating the prices of essential commodities."

"The government is doing nothing for the poor people of this country. The people are really fed up with this government. Every time they cannot win the elections by polarising people on religious lines. The people have started realising it," the AICC general secretary said.

 

The BJP and its allies on Tuesday won 14 assembly seats while the Congress bagged eight out of 29 seats in the latest round of bypolls, with results mostly favouring ruling parties in the states except in Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost all three assembly seats and the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress, and Telangana.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress got a ringing endorsement from the electors as it won all the four assembly seats, including two that it snatched from the BJP, with a staggering 75.02 percent vote share.

 

The results from the 13 states were a mixed bag for the BJP as well as the Congress, which gained in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, wresting seats from the saffron party, but suffered losses in Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.

In the final tally, BJP got seven assembly seats while its allies JD(U) won two (Bihar), United Peoples' Party Liberal - two (Assam), MNF -one (Mizoram) and NPP - two (Meghalaya).

...
Tags: k c venuogopal, assembly by-elections, modi government, hindi heartland, anti-people policies
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

The ED is probing the money-laundering aspect of the alleged ponzi scam since April, 2013. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ponzi scheme: ED attaches Rs 35.70-crore assets in Bengaluru

Kerala High Court (PTI)

Baby kidnap case: Kerala HC postpones case to November 8 to await Anupama decision

Municipal Corporation workers fumigate a locality for prevention against dengue, malaria and chikungunya. (Photo: PTI/File)

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Sabarimala temple (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple opens for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha puja



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP's N V Subhash lashes out at Owaisi over Father of Nation remarks

BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

Few gains, some losses for BJP; TMC sweeps Bengal

BJP candidate from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain (C) with family members flash victory sign after winning in assembly by-elections, in Sivasagar district in Assam, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (PTI)

BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but TMC also stands for temple, mosque and church: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in Panaji, on Oct 28, 2021. (PTI)

Paramount need for unity; strengthening org should override personal ambitions: Sonia

Gandhi also expressed concern over the party's messages on key issues not percolating down to the grassroot cadres. (ANI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->