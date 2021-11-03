Nation Politics 03 Nov 2021 AP to demand dues fr ...
Nation, Politics

AP to demand dues from states in southern zonal council meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 3, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
The meeting chaired by the CM also resolved to pitch for Special Status provision to the state in the Council meeting
CM Jagan reviewed arrangements during a meeting at his camp office on Wednesday. (DC file photo)
 CM Jagan reviewed arrangements during a meeting at his camp office on Wednesday. (DC file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to ensure that key issues pertaining to the state should be brought up in the 29 Southern Zonal Council meeting, slated to be held in Tirupati on November 14. Reddy reviewed arrangements during a meeting at his camp office on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that they will be raising issues like arrears that are due to Andhra Pradesh from Tamil Nadu for the Telugu Ganga project, the Polavaram project, Rs 6,300 crore pending electricity arrears, revenue deficit, and arrears from Telangana State. The meeting also resolved to pitch for Special Status provision to the state in the Council meeting.

 

Reddy said that Union home minister Amit Shah would chair the meeting, which will be attended by his counterparts from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry and Lieutenant governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and the administrator of Lakshadweep.

Officials informed that pending issues related to the State Formation Act have been included in the agenda along with the Polavaram project and power dues of Rs 6,300 crore. Also in the agenda was pending dues from Tamil Nadu, revenue shortfall, civil supplies arrears from Telangana State and rational allocation of PDS rice by the Centre.

 

The Chief Minister also sought to raise the issue of bringing the Jurala project under the purview of KRMB, interlinking of rivers, freezing of FD accounts, division of assets, among other key issues.

Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, senior bureaucrats Poonam Malakondaiah, Karikal Valaven, Y Srilakshmi, SS Rawat, Muddada Ravichandra and TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy were present at the meeting.

...
Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, southern zonal council in tirupati, amit shah, polavaram project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR tight-lipped over Shah’s Tirupati meet; Jagan to attend

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR all set to take damage control measures post-Huzurabad debacle

Covaxin was found to have 78 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose, and is extremely suitable for low and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements. (Photo: Bloomberg)

WHO grants emergency use licence to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

AP government had asked hospitals to install oxygen plants to render best services to patients. (AP file photo)

Own oxygen plants for AP hospitals for Corona third wave



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bypoll results: BJP losing its momentum, says Congress leader K.C Venugopal

K C Venugopal (Facebook)

Few gains, some losses for BJP; TMC sweeps Bengal

BJP candidate from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain (C) with family members flash victory sign after winning in assembly by-elections, in Sivasagar district in Assam, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)

Can't rely on Congress for 2024 battle against BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

After Goa, Mamata to head for Tripura in December

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->