Hardeep Puri, 9 others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Ten candidates were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha and were also given their certificates
Union minister Hardeep Puri
Lucknow: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and nine others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Eight of them belonged to the BJP while one each from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

Besides Puri, those elected to the upper house of Parliament are BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party''s Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP''s Ramji Gautam, he added.

