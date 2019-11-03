Nation Politics 03 Nov 2019 PM Modi favours expa ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi favours expansion of ties between India and ASEAN

PTI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented a brief blue-print for further expansion of India's multi-sectoral engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), one of the most influential groupings for trade and investment globally. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented a brief blue-print for further expansion of India's multi-sectoral engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), one of the most influential groupings for trade and investment globally. (Photo: File)

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented a brief blue-print for further expansion of India's multi-sectoral engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), one of the most influential groupings for trade and investment globally.

In his opening address at the India-ASEAN summit, the prime minister said enhancing surface, air and maritime connectivity between India and 10 nations of the bloc will significantly boost regional trade and economic growth.

 

Modi said there was opportunity for boosting cooperation in the maritime security sphere and blue economy as well as in areas of agriculture, engineering, digital technology and scientific research.

The Prime Minister also welcomed convergence of views between India and ASEAN for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. “India's Act East policy is an important part of our Indo-Pacific vision and ASEAN lies at the core of it. Integrated and economically vibrant ASEAN is in interest of India,” Modi said in presence of leaders of ASEAN countries.

The 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners. The ties between India and ASEAN have been on an upswing.

The ASEAN region along with India together comprises combined population of 1.85 billion people, which is one fourth of the global population and their combined GDP has been estimated at over USD 3.8 trillion.

Investment from ASEAN to India has been over USD 70 billion in the last 17 years accounting for more than 17 per cent of India's total FDI.

The Prime Minister arrived here on a three-day visit on Saturday to attend ASEAN-India, the East Asia and the RCEP summits. The annual ASEAN summit, a grouping of 10 influential countries, is taking place amid China's aggressive behaviour in the disputed South China Sea as well as in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

...
Tags: asean, narendra modi, summit, india
Location: Thailand, Bangkok, Bangkok


Latest From Nation

The accident took place near village Samroli in Udhampur district around 2 AM when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while moving from Srinagar to Jammu with a Bhakerwal family, a police official said. (Photo: Representational)

3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena said BJP could not prove the majority if it claims to form the government without taking it on board. (Photo: File | ANI)

'May form govt with NCP, Congress': Shiv Sena sends strong message to BJP

Fadnavis is in Akola on Sunday to meet farmers and review the crop damage caused in the district due to untimely rains. Thackeray is touring Aurangabad district on Sunday where he will take stock of the crop losses. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Fadnavis, Uddhav tour rain-hit areas amid impasse over govt formation

Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city on Sunday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi's air quality bordering 'severe plus', schools in Noida shut for 2 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Is there a new 50-50 biscuit?’ Owaisi takes jibe at BJP, Sena power tussle

Taking a jibe on the ongoing power tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether ‘50-50’ is a new biscuit in the market. (Photo: File)

Uddhav Thackeray, not Aaditya, can think of becoming Maharashtra CM: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday gave a thumbs-down to Aaditya Thackeray, who is being projected by the Shiv Sena as its chief ministerial face, for being a greenhorn in Maharashtra politics. (Photo: File)

'India is most attractive economies for investment': PM in Thailand

The Prime Minister was speaking at an event to mark golden jubilee of the Aditya Birla Group's presence in Thailand. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'My phone is tapped': Mamata Banerjee blames Centre, demands probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday demanded a probe by the Centre into the

If Sena forms govt minus BJP in Maha, NCP may take positive view

The NCP on Saturday said it will take a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham