Ghulam Nabi Azad visit stirs up Congress

Hyderabad: State Congress leaders are drawing strategies to lobby for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee presidency with senior AICC leaders, who are scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The party high command is deputing senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Karnataka minister H. K. Patil as observers for agitations being launched in Telangana as part of nation-wide protests against the Central government’s failure on various fronts.

However, there are also speculations in AICC circles that the high command has taken a decision on appointing a new TPCC president in place of incumbent N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP from Nalgonda. Supporters of various aspirants are likely to meet Azad and Patil to express their opinions on the choice of the new TPCC president.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy may not be around during the visit of AICC leaders as he has joined the Jindal Nature Cure Institute in Bengaluru.

Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad is a veteran of Telangana Congress affairs, as he had been the AICC in-charge of combined AP state in the past. A senior TPCC leader said it is not yet clear whether the AICC leaders will entertain discussions on the issue of having a new TPCC president.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy said in case the high command wants to change the TPCC president, it should do so after the municipal elections. The Sangareddy legislator maintained that he is also in the race for the state party president’s post.

However, once the new TPCC president is announced, all party leaders should work together under that person, he observed.

Mr Jagga Reddy disclosed that he will be visiting Delhi on November 17 to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi. former president Rahul Gandhi, AICC president’s political advisor Ahmed Patel and AICC secretary and Telangana Congress in-charge K. C. Venugopal.

The MLA said if given the chance, he will try to strengthen the party, fight for resolving people’s problems and endeavour to bring Congress party back to power in Telangana. He asserted that he has some wonderful schemes in his mind, which are better than those of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.